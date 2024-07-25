‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Casts Daniel Diemer as Tyson the Cyclops

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has officially cast Percy’s half-brother Tyson. Daniel Diemer will play him in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

Series creator Rick Riordan announced the news himself in a video message to those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con, during the show’s Hall H panel on Thursday. Diemer also filmed a video message expressing his excitement to join the show as the cyclops.

Diemer is best known for playing Paul Munsky in Netflix’s “The Half of It,” and most recently starred as Scott Bentland in “Under the Bridge” alongside Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough.

Season 2 of the “Percy Jackson” adaptation will follow the second book in the series, “The Sea of Monsters.” In the books, Percy learns that he has a half-brother only when he goes on a quest for the golden fleece. Because Poseidon fathered Tyson with a nymph, Tyson is actually a cyclops.

Of course, given how Thalia was killed in the books, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) has a pretty strong distaste and distrust of cyclops. But, when the trio needs assistance on their quest, Tyson is thrilled to help out.

It’s unclear when exactly Season 2 of the Disney+ series will premiere on the streamer, as the Season 1 finale only just aired at the end of January.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Adam Copeland, Jeffries — all of whom were on hand for the SDCC panel — and more. It is executive produced by Rick and Becky Riordan, with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serving as co-showrunners.

Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.

