‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Casts Daniel Diemer as Tyson the Cyclops

Report from Comic-Con

SDCC: The “Half of It” actor joins the cast for Season 2 of the Disney+ series

percy-jackson-daniel-diemer-walker-scobell-disney
Daniel Diemer and Walker Scobell on the set of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." (Disney/Eric Milner)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has officially cast Percy’s half-brother Tyson. Daniel Diemer will play him in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

Series creator Rick Riordan announced the news himself in a video message to those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con, during the show’s Hall H panel on Thursday. Diemer also filmed a video message expressing his excitement to join the show as the cyclops.

Diemer is best known for playing Paul Munsky in Netflix’s “The Half of It,” and most recently starred as Scott Bentland in “Under the Bridge” alongside Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough.

Season 2 of the “Percy Jackson” adaptation will follow the second book in the series, “The Sea of Monsters.” In the books, Percy learns that he has a half-brother only when he goes on a quest for the golden fleece. Because Poseidon fathered Tyson with a nymph, Tyson is actually a cyclops.

Charlie Bushnell as Luke in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Read Next
'Percy Jackson': Charlie Bushnell Is 'Excited' for a Proper Confrontation Between Luke and Annabeth After Finale Reveal | Video

Of course, given how Thalia was killed in the books, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) has a pretty strong distaste and distrust of cyclops. But, when the trio needs assistance on their quest, Tyson is thrilled to help out.

It’s unclear when exactly Season 2 of the Disney+ series will premiere on the streamer, as the Season 1 finale only just aired at the end of January.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Adam Copeland, Jeffries — all of whom were on hand for the SDCC panel — and more. It is executive produced by Rick and Becky Riordan, with Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serving as co-showrunners.

Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming on Disney+.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

comic-con-crowd-shot
Read Next
5 Burning Questions Ahead of Comic-Con: Superhero Fatigue, Superman's Absence and Marvel's Big Moment

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments