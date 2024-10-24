Illumination Founder Chris Meledandri to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award

Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of the animation powerhouse Illumination, will be honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards, the guild announced Thursday.

Meledandri’s credits include “Despicable Me,” the Oscar-nominated “Despicable Me 2,” “The Lorax,” “Minions,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Sing,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Migration.”

“The extraordinary vision and innovation Chris brings to animated feature films has not only captivated audiences of all ages but also been instrumental in reshaping the entertainment landscape,” PGA presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement. “His hands-on, meticulous approach to producing has resulted in the rare accomplishment of record-breaking films and beloved franchises. We are proud to honor Chris with this prestigious award as a leader in both the animation industry and our industry as a whole.”

Meledandri stated, “Being recognized by my peers with the David O. Selznick award is one of the most meaningful moments in my career. However, it makes me realize how much more I have to accomplish in my third act to earn an association with this legend. His influence on the artistry of motion pictures remains one of the most profound in cinematic history. I learned about life sitting in dark theaters, witnessing the magic of cinema — images that would shape my entire journey. Early in my career, I was fortunate enough to work with legendary filmmakers who taught me the intricacies of storytelling, production, and connecting with an audience. Their mentorship laid the foundation for everything I do today, instilling in me a deep appreciation for the craft and the collaborative effort it requires. My accomplishments in this industry have been enabled by countless filmmakers, artists, crew members, actors, studio colleagues and my fellow producers. I am deeply grateful to the PGA for this honor.”

The PGA’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer for their body of work in films and Meledandri will become only the second animation producer, after John Lasseter, to receive the honor. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Charles Roven, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige, and Martin Scorsese.

The Producers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 8, 2025 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.