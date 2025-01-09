PGA Awards Extend Voting, Delay Nominations Announcement Due to Wildfires

The Producers Guild of America will follow in the footsteps of the Academy in extending voting for this year’s awards due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The voting window for the PGA Awards has now been extended two days to Saturday, Jan. 11 while the nominations announcement has been delayed to Sunday, Jan. 12.

The move is meant to allow voters time to cast their ballots while many are facing evacuation orders and devastating property loss in Los Angeles county.

Voting was originally due to close on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT with nominations announced on Friday.

The move comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took a similar step, extending Oscar nomination voting by two days and thus delaying the nominations announcement two days. Oscar nominations will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 14 — the first time they’ve ever been announced on a Sunday.

While the Santa Ana winds may be dying down, the wildfires plaguing Los Angeles remain rampant as firefighters enter Day 3 of combating the county-wide blazes. The fires remained at 0% containment as of Thursday morning. Five people have been reported dead in relation to the fires, with at least 2,000 structures destroyed.

The 2025 Producers Guild of America Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8.