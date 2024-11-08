‘Ted Lasso’ Star Phil Dunster Joins Steve Carell-Led HBO Comedy

“Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster will star opposite Steve Carell in a new single-camera, 10-episode, half-hour comedy for HBO.

The series, which is set on a college campus, centers on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter. Details of Dunster’s role were not revealed.

The untitled project, which was given a straight-to-series order back in May, is executive produced by Carell, Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Scrubs”), Matt Tarses (“Scrubs,” “The Goldbergs,” “Sports Night”), Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Doozer Productions. Lawrence and Tarses will write the first episode.

The series is produced by Doozer in association with Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

Dunster is best known for his portrayal as Jamie Tartt in the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” which ran for three seasons. The role earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 2023.

His other credits include Apple TV+’s “Surface,” which has been renewed for a second season, Prime Video’s “The Devil’s Hour,” Paramount+’s “Save Me Too,” ITV’s “The Trouble With Maggie Cole,” HBO miniseries “Catherine The Great” and Amazon’s “Catastrophe.”

On the film side, Dunster made his directorial debut at the Tribeca Film Festival with the short film “Idiomatic,” which he also wrote, produced and starred in alongside Kerry Godliman. Other credits include Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Good Liar” and Kenneth Branagh’s “The Murder on the Orient Express” and “Judy.”

Dunster is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Shelter PR and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.