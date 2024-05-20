Steve Carell to Star in HBO Comedy From Bill Lawrence

Steve Carell will executive produce and star in a new 10-episode, half-hour comedy for HBO.

The series, which has been granted a straight-to-series order, comes from Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Scrubs”) and Matt Tarses (“Scrubs,” “The Goldbergs,” “Sports Night”), who will executive produce alongside Carell and write the first episode.

The untitled project is described as a single-camera comedy set on a college campus, centering on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter, according to its logline.

“HBO has long been a standard bearer of quality TV,” Lawrence said in a Monday statement. “Getting to do a show there with Steve Carell is an immediate career highlight for Matt and me. Nothing can go wrong now.”

In addition to Lawrence and Tarses, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Doozer Productions serve as executive producers. Doozer produces alongside Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

Carell, whose notable credits include “The Office,” “The Big Short,” “Anchorman” and “The 40-Year Old Virgin,” is currently starring on-stage at Lincoln Center in

“Uncle Vanya.” Upcoming projects include his return as the voice of Gru in “Despicable Me 4” and the upcoming Netflix comedy series “The Four Seasons” alongside Tina Fey, which is an adaptation of the original film starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett.

“We’re so excited to be collaborating with the dream team of Steve Carell, Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses on what is sure to be a brilliant new series,” Warner Bros. TV chairman and CEO Channing Dungey said in a statement. “Collectively, they have been at the center of some of the most iconic and successful shows in television history. With thanks to our partners at HBO, we look forward to bringing them together to deliver the next great comedy.”