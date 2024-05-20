Vince Vaughn and Bill Lawrence Comedy ‘Bad Monkey’ Gets August Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has set the premiere date for its latest Bill Lawrence comedy. “Bad Monkey,” which will star and be executive produced by Vince Vaughn, will premiere on Aug. 14.

The 10-episode series is based on the Carl Hiaasen book of the same name. The comedy tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a former member of the Miami Police department who is now a health inspector in the Keys. When a human arm is fished up by tourists, Andrew realizes that he may be able to return to the force if he solves the case. The only thing standing in his way are the bizarre citizens of Florida and a bad monkey.

The series will premiere its first two episodes on Aug. 14. After that, new episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays through Oct. 9.

In addition to starring in the series, Vaughn serves as an executive producer. The actor is best known for his movie roles and has starred in everything from “Dodgeball” and “Wedding Crashers” to “Hacksaw Ridge.” He will act alongside L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Returno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holiday”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”) and Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen and Slim”). John Ortiz (“Fast and Furious”) will appear as a special guest star, and other guest stars include Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

“Bad Monkey” is the latest collaboration between Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+ following the success of the Jason Segel comedy “Shrinking” and the mega-hit “Ted Lasso.” The Jason Sudeikis comedy made history, becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever. “Ted Lasso” also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons.

“Bad Monkey” comes from Warner Bros. Television with Lawrence serving as the series’ showrunner and executive producer through his Doozer Productions. Other executive producers include Vaughn, Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega and Liza Katzer.