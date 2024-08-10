Pixar Reveals New Original Film ‘Hoppers’ Featuring Jon Hamm and Robotic Beavers

As part of the D23 presentation, Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter announced “Hoppers,” a new Pixar movie for 2026. The movie is written and directed by Daniel Chong, the creator of “We Bare Bears.”

Docter described the movie as “crazy, funny” and “action packed.” It’s hitting theaters in the spring of 2026. In the footage that was shown, our hero Mabel, played by Piper Curda, is placed in the body of a beaver. We then see her running around, in beaver form. She “goes undercover into the animal world and befriends a regal beaver named King George, played by Bobby Moynihan.” But of course there’s an equally villainous bad guy, Mayor Jerry, voiced by Jon Hamm.

