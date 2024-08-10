Pixar Reveals New Original Film ‘Hoppers’ Featuring Jon Hamm and Robotic Beavers

It’s a feature directed by “We Bare Bears” creator Daniel Chong

Pixar

As part of the D23 presentation, Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter announced “Hoppers,” a new Pixar movie for 2026. The movie is written and directed by Daniel Chong, the creator of “We Bare Bears.”

Docter described the movie as “crazy, funny” and “action packed.” It’s hitting theaters in the spring of 2026. In the footage that was shown, our hero Mabel, played by Piper Curda, is placed in the body of a beaver. We then see her running around, in beaver form. She “goes undercover into the animal world and befriends a regal beaver named King George, played by Bobby Moynihan.” But of course there’s an equally villainous bad guy, Mayor Jerry, voiced by Jon Hamm.

More to come…

A middle-aged actor with graying hair waves, wearing a tuxedo on a red carpet.
Read Next
Joaquin Phoenix Gay Romance Producer Defends Casting the Straight Star: 'This Was HIS Project That He Brought to US'

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.