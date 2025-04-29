Andrew Karpen, Founder and CEO of Bleecker Street, Dies at 59

Andrew Karpen, founder and CEO of Bleecker Street, has died after an extended battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He was 59.

Karpen was a mainstay of the independent film industry for much of the 21st century, serving as co-CEO of Focus Features for more than a decade before leaving to found Bleecker Street, which took its name from the New York street where Focus’ headquarters was located, in 2014.

Bleecker Street made its first film acquisition at TIFF 2014 with “Pawn Sacrifice,” which starred Tobey Maguire as chess legend Bobby Fischer. In the decade since, Bleecker Street’s filmography has included movies like “Captain Fantastic” starring Viggo Mortensen and “Trumbo” starring Bryan Cranston, both of whom received Oscar nominations for their performances.

Other films include the Steven Soderbergh heist film “Logan Lucky” and the war drama “Eye in the Sky” starring Helen Mirren as well as Alan Rickman in his last live action role.

Karpen was first diagnosed with glioblastoma in January 2024, as first reported by Deadline. He is survived by his wife, Pam, his sons Josh and Zack and his daughter Sloan, as well as Josh’s wife Kristen, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

“Our industry has lost a giant,” said Bleecker Street president Kent Sanderson, Andrew’s longtime friend and colleague. “Andrew taught us all so much, foremost of which is the value of kindness, honesty, and family above all else. His leadership and courage will inspire all of us at Bleecker Street for the rest of our lives, and we are dedicated to continuing his passion for and legacy of championing cinema.”

The family asks for donations to be made in Karpen’s honor to the Lenox Hill Brain Tumor Center or the Fairfield County Hospice House.