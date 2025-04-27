Jiggly Caliente, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant, Dies at 44

Jiggly Caliente, a drag performer who appeared on two seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” died early Sunday morning of complications from an infection. She was 44.

The family of Caliente – whose real name is Bianca Castro-Arabejo – confirmed her death on Instagram.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” the family wrote in a statement.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered,” the statement concluded.

Caliente made her “Drag Race” debut in season 4, which was a hit with viewers. In a 2019 interview with DragHuh!, Caliente said one reason viewers gravitated to the season was because participants were “raw, and we were reckless in the mouth.”

“We were just ourselves and we just all let loose with what we wanted to say, and I think that’s why now girls like myself, William, Phi Phi, Sharon, even Chad and Latrice, we’re all so memorable because we were just us. We didn’t worry about a catchphrase or how things were going to look on the runway, we were just us,” she added.

Caliente also enjoyed an acting career. She had a recurring role on the Ryan Murphy series “Pose” and appeared on “Broad City.” She was also a host of the talk show “Translation” on OutTV. In 2022 Caliente said that while the original inspiration for the show was to “share my journey to the world” she “realized it was more self-serving” and changed the format.

“I wanted to know and reach more,” she explained. “So I thought about a talk show with other voices and opinions to share our stories.”

Bianca Castro-Arabejom was born November 29, 1980, in San Pedro, Laguna, Philippines. She moved to the United States with her mother at age 10. Her original drag named as Jiggly Puff in honor of the Pokemon Jigglypuff.