‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Canceled at Max After 2 Seasons

“Original Sin” and “Summer School” jointly served as the fourth entries in the “PLL” television universe

This isn’t a lie and it’s not pretty — the latest “Pretty Little Liars” reboot will not be returning for Season 3 at Max.

After premiering as “PLL: Original Sin” in July 2022, the series rebranded as “PLL: Summer School” for this past May’s second season. Max confirmed the cancellation on Friday.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood,” the HBO streamer shared in a statement. “Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew — gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.”

Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel and Chandler Kinney starred as the titular group of liars in this fourth TV installment based on the books of the same name. Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, Elias Kacavas, Ben Cook, Jennifer Ferrin, Derek Klena, Noah Alexander Gerry, Ava Capri, Antonio Cipriano and Annabeth Gish also starred.

The now-axed series followed the original “Pretty Little Liars,” which aired from 2010-17 on Freeform; and “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” which aired one season in 2019. Additionally, supernatural spinoff “Ravenswood” aired a single season in 2013.

The reboot was executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Calhoon Bring, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Caroline Baron, Michael Grassi and original series showrunner Marlene King, with Jimmy Gibbons, Jenina Kibuka, Amy Myrold and Sean Fogel as producers. It hailed from Warner Bros. Television, Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment.

Both “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” are available to stream on Max.

