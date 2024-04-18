Max released the trailer for “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” on Thursday, and a familiar face from the original series returns this season to counsel the girls.

Annabeth Gish, who portrayed therapist Dr. Anne Sullivan on ABC Family/Freeform’s “PLL,” pops up to guide the next generation of Liars through the aftermath of the Max revival’s first season, which resurrected A as a full-on slasher.

“I’m here to help in any way I can,” Gish tells Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabitha (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Malia Pyles) and Noa (Maia Reficco) at the beginning of the teaser. “We know A’s on death row. He cannot hurt you. I promise.”

She also warns the group of five final girls that they cannot advance to junior year of high school without completing summer school.

Set to “Cruel Summer” by BANANARAMA, the girls take this advice to heart, getting jobs as lifeguards, servers at a pizza parlor and movie theater employees and more. They also kiss some boys and girls, of course.

Season 2 also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas, while Ava Capri can be seen guest-starring in the trailer.

“Following the harrowing events of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,’ our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death — summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests,” the show’s logline reads. “A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.”

The series is created, written and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”). Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers, along with I. Marlene King (who developed the original “Pretty Little Liars” series) and Michael Grassi.

“Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” arrives May 9 on Max.