Steelers-Ravens Wild Card Game Scores Prime Video’s Largest NFL Audience With 22.07 Million Viewers

Prime Video’s wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has smashed records for the streamer with an average audience of 22.07 million viewers – its largest ever.

Saturday’s viewership figure, which is based on data from Nielsen’s panel-only measurement, marks NFL on Prime’s best-ever average audience, topping the previous 17.3 million viewers during Dec. 5’s Greenbay Packers and Detroit Lions match-up by nearly five million viewers, or a 28% increase. It’s also a 67% increase from the 2024 Thursday Night Football season average of 13.2 million and a 7% increase from the the 2023 Saturday Night wild card matchup between the Chargers and Jaguars, which drew 20.61 million viewers.

However, it marked a 3% decrease from last year’s Saturday night wild card matchup between the Dolphins and Chiefs, which had 22.86 million average viewers.

In addition, the Steelers-Ravens game attracted the most concurrent viewers ever to the service – with an all-time high of 24.7 million during the 9:00-9:15 p.m. ET portion of the second quarter.

The Steelers-Ravens averaged 3.98 million viewers ages 18 to 34 – a new all-time high for the NFL on Prime and 14% increase from the 3.48 million during the Vikings Eagles game on Sept. 14, 2023 – and 9.54 million ages 18 to 49 – a new all-time high and 24% higher than the 7.69 million who watched the Cowboys-Giants game on Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, Prime Video’s NFL wild card pregame show averaged 2.03 million viewers on Saturday night while facing overlap from an earlier wild card game, marking an increase of 33% over the 2024 season average of TNF’s pregame show “TNF Tonight” of 1.53 million.

The wild card “Nightcap” postgame show averaged 3.54 million on Saturday night, marking an 74% increase of +74% over the 2024 season average of 2.04 million.