Chris Hemsworth in Talks to Star in Disney’s ‘Prince Charming’ for Director Paul King

It looks like Disney has found its “Prince Charming.”

Chris Hemsworth is in talks for the new live-action film from “Wonka” and “Paddington” filmmaker Paul King. The project, ostensibly about the prince from “Cinderella” who goes on a quest to find her after she leaves a single glass slipper behind, is based on a script that King wrote with Jon Croker and frequent collaborator Simon Farnaby.

Disney had no comment.

Hemsworth is obviously a part of the larger Disney family, having essayed the role of Thor in many Marvel Studios movies beginning with 2011’s “Thor” and, most recently, in Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” in 2022. Earlier this year, Hemsworth played wasteland maniac Dementus in George Miller’s “Furiosa” and took on the role of Optimus Prime in Josh Cooley’s “Transformers One.”

Disney has already adapted “Cinderella” for live-action with the 2015 Kenneth Branagh-directed film that starred Lily James as the title character and Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother. We imagine “Prince Charming” will be more of a sideways reinvention, much like the studio did with “Cruella.”