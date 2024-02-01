‘Priscilla’ Set for Streaming Release on Max

Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” will head to Max for streaming starting Feb. 23.

The A24 film, written and directed by Coppola and starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and landed in select theaters Oct. 27 before wide release Nov. 3.

The film was nominated for the Golden Lion at Venice, and Spaeny won the Coppa Volpi for best actress. Spaeny was also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor at the Golden Globe Awards.

“Priscilla,” based on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley with Sandra Harmon, follows the teenage Priscilla Beaulieu when she meets Elvis Presley at a party. The rock star at the height of his fame reveals his more hidden sides to the young woman as Coppola traces the story of the pair’s courtship, marriage and overall relationship.

The newest A24 addition to Max comes as part of the deal between the studio and the streamer announced in December 2023. Other pending A24 additions to the Max catalog include “The Iron Claw” which stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Stanley Simons as well as “Dicks: The Musical” starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang. Still, others include Nicolas Cage’s “Dream Scenario,” Oscar nominee “The Zone of Interest,” “Stop Making Sense,” “Love Lies Bleeding” and the upcoming “Civil War.”

The multiyear U.S. output deal creates a pipeline for A24’s recent theatrical releases to land exclusively on HBO and Max as well as Cinemax, all owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The expanded deal also covers “Past Lives,” “Uncut Gems,” “The Whale” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which also heads to Netflix in February.

In July 2022, Max became home to more A24 feature films in addition to the production company’s series like “Euphoria.