‘Priscilla’ Set for Streaming Release on Max

The A24 film stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu

"Priscilla"
"Priscilla" (CREDIT: A24)

Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” will head to Max for streaming starting Feb. 23.

The A24 film, written and directed by Coppola and starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and landed in select theaters Oct. 27 before wide release Nov. 3.

The film was nominated for the Golden Lion at Venice, and Spaeny won the Coppa Volpi for best actress. Spaeny was also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor at the Golden Globe Awards.

Tim Burton (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Tim Burton to Remake 'Attack of the 50 Foot Woman' With Gillian Flynn

“Priscilla,” based on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley with Sandra Harmon, follows the teenage Priscilla Beaulieu when she meets Elvis Presley at a party. The rock star at the height of his fame reveals his more hidden sides to the young woman as Coppola traces the story of the pair’s courtship, marriage and overall relationship.

The newest A24 addition to Max comes as part of the deal between the studio and the streamer announced in December 2023. Other pending A24 additions to the Max catalog include “The Iron Claw” which stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Stanley Simons as well as “Dicks: The Musical” starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang. Still, others include Nicolas Cage’s “Dream Scenario,” Oscar nominee “The Zone of Interest,” “Stop Making Sense,” “Love Lies Bleeding” and the upcoming “Civil War.”

The multiyear U.S. output deal creates a pipeline for A24’s recent theatrical releases to land exclusively on HBO and Max as well as Cinemax, all owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The expanded deal also covers “Past Lives,” “Uncut Gems,” “The Whale” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which also heads to Netflix in February.

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Read Next
Brazilian Filmgoers Locked in Theater During 'The Holdovers' Screening | Video

In July 2022, Max became home to more A24 feature films in addition to the production company’s series like “Euphoria. 

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.