Priya Aiyar Joins Warner Bros. Discovery as Chief Legal Officer

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed American Airlines executive Priya Aiyar as its new chief legal officer.

Aiyar, who will officially join WBD in February and report directly to CEO David Zaslav, will be responsible for leading the media giant’s legal and compliance functions globally. She replaces Savalle Sims, who exited Warner in September.

Aiyar has served as the chief legal officer of American Airlines since 2022, where she was responsible for the company’s legal affairs and strategies globally, oversaw labor relations and served as a key advisor to the board. She played a crucial role in helping the airline navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent return to profitability, and helped achieve milestone new contracts with the company’s unionized work groups.

Prior to joining American Airlines in 2019, she served as a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and earlier in her career was a partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel PLLC.

From 2013-17, Aiyar was the acting general counsel and deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and earlier served as deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Energy. She began her legal career as a clerk to Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and then to Justice Stephen Breyer of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There has never been a more important moment for WBD and our industry to have the brightest minds, most experienced practitioners and proven leaders, and Priya personifies those traits,” Zaslav said in a Friday statement. “Priya’s wealth of knowledge and strategic capabilities will help us to smartly navigate the opportunities and ongoing evolution ahead this year and beyond as we pursue global growth in streaming, a return to excellence at our studios and optimization of our linear business. She will be an exceptional addition to our management team.”