Comcast’s SpinCo Sets Leadership Team, Appoints Val Boreland as Entertainment President

Comcast’s SpinCo has set its future leadership team as the company prepares to spin off its cable television network portfolio later this year.

The company previously announced that SpinCo would be overseen by former NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus, who will serve as chief executive officer; and former NBCUniversal chief financial officer Anand Kini, who will serve as CFO and chief operating officer.

Joining the pair will be Val Boreland as president of entertainment, Keith Cocozza as chief communications officer, Brian Dorfler as chief human resources officer, Jeff Mayzurk as president of operations and technology, Kristin Newkirk as TV networks chief financial officer, David Pietrycha as chief revenue and business officer and Greg Wright as chief accounting officer and controller.

“As we embark on this journey to build a one-of-a-kind company, I am thrilled to be joined by such a talented group of leaders with the experience and expertise needed to make SpinCo a leading multimedia company from day one,” Lazarus said in a statement. “Together, we will capitalize upon our iconic media assets, chart a course for growth and continue to attract additional talent as we build momentum toward the completion of the spin-off.”

“This team was handpicked because of their expertise within each of their function areas,” Kini added. “I am confident that with and under the leadership of Mark, we will design and build a modern media company with the scale to compete and the right strategy to unlock organic and external growth opportunities.”

Upon completion of the spin-off, the publicly-traded entity will house USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine. SpinCo is expected to reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue.

The team will focus on their new roles beginning in early April. Additional executive announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Boreland currently serves as NBCUniversal’s head of TV and streaming content acquisitions, where she oversees buying and curation of content for NBC, the entertainment cable networks and Peacock. Content secured during her tenure has included “Yellowstone,” “The Office” and “Harry Potter.” Prior to joining NBCU, Boreland served as head of programming and production at Revolt TV, programming senior vice president at Comedy Central and programming vice president at Lifetime Television.

Cocozza is currently CNBC’s senior vice president of communications, responsible for overseeing the network’s external and internal communications worldwide. Before that, he was WarnerMedia’s executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications and launched the communications and public relations firm Inwood Consulting. He began his career in New York State and New York City government and politics.

Dorfler is NBCUniversal Media Group’s head of human resources. He previously served as human resources SVP for the direct to consumer business and has held various HR roles at NBCU and CNBC over the years.

Mayzurk is currently EVP of NBCUniversal’s News Group Operations & technology, overseeing operations, technical production, post-production, archives, editing and technical strategy across the news division, including NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. He previously led operations and technical strategy across Telemundo and held various operational and technical roles across NBCUniversal and Comcast in the past.

Newkirk is currently CFO of NBCUniversal Local, where she has financial oversight of over 50 local, regional, and national media properties. The 20-year veteran has also previously served as Peacock’s senior vice president of financial planning and analysis and in a variety of finance roles for Comcast, Golf Channel, and NBC Sports Group.

Pietrycha, who will oversee areas including business development, ad sales, distribution and data & research, currently serves as NBCU Media Group’s chief business officer, where he advises on resource allocation, investment decisions, partnerships, M&A and more. He previously served as strategy and business development EVP for NBCUniversal TV and streaming and held various senior finance positions across NBCUniversal’s portfolio of brands.

Wright currently serves as Comcast’s vice president of external reporting and treasury controller. He has held various corporate accounting and reporting positions since joining Comcast in 2010. Before joining the company, he held controllership roles at a division of General Electric Company and served in the audit practice of Deloitte & Touche.