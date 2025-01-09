Kelly Campbell to Exit as Peacock President

Kelly Campbell will exit as president of Peacock in a corporate reorganization, according to media reports.

The move comes after the former president of Hulu joined NBCUniversal in 2021 to lead the streaming platform. It also comes six weeks after Comcast announced plans to spin off NBCUniversal’s cable networks into a new company, leading to changes in the executive ranks.

The move is likely the first of many changes as Mark Strauss and Donna Langley settle into new elevated roles at NBCUniversal, while Mark Lazarus moves to the new company, currently known as SpinCo. Campbell reported to both Strauss and Langley, who were promoted to NBCUniversal Media Group chairman and NBCUniversal entertainment and studios chairman, respectively, in November.

Representatives for NBCUniversal declined to comment on Campbell’s exit.

At Peacock, Campbell led a period of growth for NBCUniversal’s platform as it grew to 36 million paid subscribers last year following Olympics coverage and the success of shows like “The Traitors,” “Love Island USA” and “Day of the Jackal.” Peacock will stay under the NBCUniversal umbrella upon the spinoff, along with cable network Bravo. Networks that will be spun off include MSNBC, CNBC, Oxygen, USA, E!, Syfy and the Golf Channel.

Campbell was at Hulu for four years, and was named president of the streamer in 2020. She replaced Randy Freer, who himself exited amid a reorganization in 2020 that consolidated the streaming service’s operations under Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international unit, which was then run by Kevin Mayer.

Prior to Hulu, Campbell spent 12 years at Google in various leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud.

Puck first reported the news of Campbell’s exit.