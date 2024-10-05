‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Bear’ Win At Inaugural Prop Masters Guild Awards

The inaugural Prop Masters Guild MacGuffin Awards celebrated the achievements of the artisans who make Hollywood sets come to life or feel lived in.
Prop work on both film and television projects were honored, including “The Bear,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.”
Emily Ferry was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her over four decades of dedication to her craft. Her work has spanned over 50 productions, including “The Right Stuff,” “Alien: Resurrection,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”
Keep reading for the full list of winners at the inaugural PMG MacGuffin Awards:
Honorees:
Lifetime Achievement Award, Emily Ferry
Humanitarian Award, Russell Babbitt
Award Winners:
Period Feature Film
“Oppenheimer” Guillaume Delouche, PMG
Contemporary Feature Film
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” David Cheesman
Fantasy & Science Fiction Feature Film
“Poor Things” Balázs M. Kovács
Half-Hour Single-Camera Series
“The Bear – Season 2” Laura Roeper, PMG
Half-Hour Multi-Camera Series
“That ‘90s Show – Season 1” Julie Heuer, PMG
One-Hour Contemporary Series
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 4” Jeffrey Johnson, PMG
One-Hour Period Series
“Perry Mason – Season 2” Brad Einhorn, PMG
One-Hour Fantasy & Science Fiction Series
“The Last Of Us – Season 1” Justin Onofriechuk
Television Mini-Series
“Lessons In Chemistry”Jode Mann, PMG
Variety, Reality Game Show
“A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4” Todd Daniels, PMG
Short Format: Commercials & Music Videos
“Feeding Time: A Tale From Jack In The Box”
