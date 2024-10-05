‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Bear’ Win At Inaugural Prop Masters Guild Awards

The inaugural Prop Masters Guild MacGuffin Awards celebrated the achievements of the artisans who make Hollywood sets come to life or feel lived in.

Prop work on both film and television projects were honored, including “The Bear,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.”

Emily Ferry was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her over four decades of dedication to her craft. Her work has spanned over 50 productions, including “The Right Stuff,” “Alien: Resurrection,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”

Keep reading for the full list of winners at the inaugural PMG MacGuffin Awards:

Honorees:

Lifetime Achievement Award, Emily Ferry

Humanitarian Award, Russell Babbitt

Award Winners:

Period Feature Film

“Oppenheimer” Guillaume Delouche, PMG

Contemporary Feature Film

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” David Cheesman

Fantasy & Science Fiction Feature Film

“Poor Things” Balázs M. Kovács

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

“The Bear – Season 2” Laura Roeper, PMG

Half-Hour Multi-Camera Series

“That ‘90s Show – Season 1” Julie Heuer, PMG

One-Hour Contemporary Series

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 4” Jeffrey Johnson, PMG

One-Hour Period Series

“Perry Mason – Season 2” Brad Einhorn, PMG

One-Hour Fantasy & Science Fiction Series

“The Last Of Us – Season 1” Justin Onofriechuk

Television Mini-Series

“Lessons In Chemistry”Jode Mann, PMG

Variety, Reality Game Show

“A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4” Todd Daniels, PMG

Short Format: Commercials & Music Videos

“Feeding Time: A Tale From Jack In The Box”