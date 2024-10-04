Here Are All the Songs in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s queer teen drama “Heartstopper” follows the heartwrenching love story between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Its jam-packed soundtrack matches the yearning and love shared between its two leads.

Based on creator Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, Charlie and Nick face new challenges to their personal life and their relationship in the latest season released Thursday. The two’s love story is accompanied by love songs to match.

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, MUNA, and Wasia Project (a band featuring cast member William Gao) are all featured on this season’s soundtrack.

Keep reading for a complete list of all the songs in “Heartstopper” Season 3.

Episode 1: Love

“The Way Things Go” – Beabadoobee

“It’s Euphoric” – Georgia

“Paradise Calling” – Birdy

“Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted” – Max Bennett Kelly

“A Letter to Myself at 17” – Baby Queen

“Superinlove (Roll Credits)” – Max Bennett Kelly

“Duet” – Frankie Cosmos

“Best Day of My Life” – Tom Odell

Episode 2: Home

“It Gets Better [Live at Middle Farm]” – Martin Luke Brown

“I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)” – Rachel Chinouriri

“Shell” – Ethan Tasch

“Abigail” – Frankie Cosmos

“Vertigo” – Griff

“The Rightful Heir” – Trilogy

“My Vine” – Wasia Project

Episode 3: Talk

“Car Park” – Nieve Ella

“Pretty Boy” – LÉON

“Genesis” – Grimes

“One That Got Away” – MUNA

“Complex (Demo)” – Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Episode 4: Journey

“I Spend Too Much Time in My Room” – The Band Camino

“Black Friday” – Tom Odell

“Blue” – Billie Eilish

“I Wanna Know” – The Hunna

“Wide Eye and Halos” – The Reytons

“Liquor & Cigarettes” – Chase & Status, Hedex, ArrDee

“Darkwave Sabbat” – Siouxxie Sixxsta

“leavemealone (Nia Archives Remix)” – Fred Again & Baby Keem

“Witchcraft” – Pendulum

“Wish on an Eyelash” – Mallrat

“Serotonin” – Angie McMahon

Episode 5: Winter

“That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!” – Sufjan Stevens

“Are You OK?” – Wasuremono

“Bruises Off the Peach” – Ryan Beatty

“So Clear” – Miya Folick

“Too Much Time Together” – San Cisco

“Enjoy Your Life” – Romy

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

“Devotion” – Arlo Parks

“Loverher” – Romy

“In My Head” – Nell Mescal

Episode 6: Body

“I Used to Be Fun” – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

“A Young Understanding” – Sundara Karma

“Just Stay for Once” – Imani Graham

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Sad Disco” – mxmtoon

“A Running Start” – Sufjan Stevens

Episode 7: Together

“Dive” – Oliva Dean

“Pegasus” – Arlo Parks

“Heartbreaker” – Birdy

“The Most Beautiful Thing” – Thomas Headon

“Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” – Del Water Gap

Episode 8: Apart

“Love You” – flowerovlove

“Right Here, for Now” – Bakar

“Close One” – FIZZ

“Joe” – Josef

“A Good Thing” – Claud

“The Outsiders” – Max Bennett Kelly

“Million Little Reasons” – Oscar Lang

All eight episodes of “Heartstopper” season 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.