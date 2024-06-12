Rachel Maddow argued that Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict Tuesday disproves the Republican narrative that the Biden administration has “weaponized the legal system” against them. But, she is doubtful that Trump’s supporters on the far right will care.

Following the historic conviction, Maddow laid out to MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace how this stain on the son of President Joe Biden may have no bearing on Trump’s support from the right.

“The important thing about this is that it gives lie to the Republican critique, to the Trump screed, that there’s something about the justice system that is skewed against them and designed to help Democrats,” Maddow said. “I think we know in our heads that that hasn’t been a good faith critique, but a day like today should disprove it if they were arguing on a rational basis based on facts.”

“It’s not based on facts,” Maddow continued. “It’s just designed as an attack on the American system of government because they’re running against the American system of government.”

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony charges relating to his purchase of a handgun in 2018. The jury found him guilty of lying about his drug use on the purchase application for the firearm, on which he said that he was not using drugs or an addict. They heard testimony from his ex-wife, daughter and sister-in-law.

President Biden has said that he will “accept the outcome of the case and will continue to respect the judicial process.” He has not commented further, but previously stated that he will not issue his son a pardon. The president continues to stand by his son, lauding him for his “resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery” and going to be with him following the conviction.

Maddow said that she doesn’t expect Trump supporters to be persuaded by new facts, but that she remains committed to report, explain and contextualize the “actual facts of the world.”

“There’s a reason that Donald Trump and supporters of Trump have been immune to fact-checking,” she said. “They don’t care about being wrong. This isn’t a fact-based appeal that they’re making to people.”

Wallace asked the host the implications of this conviction, as well as Trump’s conviction five months ahead of the general election.

“It’s not about the facts of what they are asserting. It’s about the fight,” Maddow said. “They want the fight.”

The host argued that the mentality of Trump supporters puts those living in a “reason-based world” at a disadvantage. She added that the only way to appeal to conservatives is to continue to feed them the facts, even if they refuse to listen.

“Stay wedded to the truth, keep confronting them and contradicting them when they’re wrong, and point out true things, and believe the best of our fellow citizens,” Maddow said. “It’s unromantic, but that’s the task.”