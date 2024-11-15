Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Election Post Wishing Trump Voters Never Know Peace: ‘I Let My Emotions Get the Best of Me’

Rachel Zegler walked back her reaction to Donald Trump’s reelection on Friday, writing on social media that she “let my emotions get the best of me” in a prior post that slammed Trump voters.

Previously, the “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star wrote, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.” In the same post, she also wrote that there is a “deep deep sickness in this country.” She ended her original post with “f–k Donald Trump.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse,” the actress posted to Instagram stories on Thursday night.

The actor went on to say that she believes everyone has a right to their opinion, “even when it differs from my own.”

“I am committed to contributing positively towards a better tomorrow,” Zegler concluded.

Zegler’s comments sparked backlash, as the actor is set to star in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White.” The fantasy musical is set to premiere on March 25. Megyn Kelly was one of Zegler’s many detractors in the wake of her original post, calling the actress a “pig.”

It’s unclear how this controversy will impact Zegler’s career and “Snow White” as a whole. Historically, Disney seems to prefer its stars to stay apolitical, especially the stars of its biggest properties and children’s projects. Famously, the company fired “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano after she likened hating someone for their political views to the persecution the Jewish people faced during the Holocaust.

But the company may be hesitant to take any decisive action against Zegler precisely because of what happened to Carano. Earlier this year, the actor filed a sex-discrimination and wrongful-dismissal lawsuit against Lucasfilm. Despite attempts from Disney to dismiss the case, the lawsuit will be going to trial next September.