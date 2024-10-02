‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 15 Episode Release Guide

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is back with Season 15 and the ladies of the Big Apple are hitting the town with some new drama and some fresh faces.

This time around the group has been flourishing, but some friendships may be put to the test. Here’s the official description of Season 15:

Back for another bite out of the Big Apple, this flourishing group of friends – Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield – are joined by elite new faces Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff. But things can change in a New York minute when rumors start spreading among the ladies and only time will tell if longstanding loyalties are strong enough to weather the storm as secrets shake things up.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis and Anne Swan serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Eric Fuller and Alfonso Rosales co-executive produce.

Here’s everything to know about when new episodes air.

When does “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 premiere?

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. New episodes will air every Tuesday on Bravo. The episodes will be available to stream on Wednesdays when they drop on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock the next day.

Are new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 streaming?

Yes, after new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 air live on Bravo on Tuesdays, they will be available to stream the next day, on Wednesday, on Peacock.

How many episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” are in Season 15?

While there’s no confirmed number of episodes for “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15, the new season will likely match the amount as Season 14, which was 16 episodes, including the two-part reunion.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 release schedule so far:

Here’s the announced release schedule for “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 so far.

Season 15, Episode 1: “Apple of My Lie” — Oct. 1

Season 15, Episode 2: “You Can’t Run But You Can’t Ride” — Oct. 8

Season 15, Episode 3 — Oct. 15

Season, Episode 4 — Oct. 22

Who is in the “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 cast?

The full cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 15 includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, who are returning to the series. Joining as a new housewife is Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff joins the cast as a friend of the show.