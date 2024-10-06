‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 9 Episode Release Guide

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” are back with Season 9, and after the way last season ended, there’s a lot that needs to be discussed.

Fans closed out Season 9 of “RHOP” shocked with several questions: how will Mia Thornton and her hubby Gordon sort out their drama after Mia’s side boo was revealed, what happened with Karen Huger’s DUI charge, when will Ashley Darby follow through with her divorce from Michael.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin Zimmerman and Leola Westbrook-Lawrence serving as executive producers. Jackie Hebert, Nick Prescott and EJ Dutton co-executive produce. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9.

When does “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 premiere?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns for Season 9 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Are new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 streaming?

Yes, new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 will stream weekly on Bravo every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a cable subscription. Episodes will be available to stream the next day, Monday, on Peacock.

How many episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” are in Season 9?

There will be 18 episodes in Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Here’s the episode release schedule for Season 9 of “RHOP” below.

Season 9, Episode 1: “A Crash Course in Deflection” — Sunday, Oct. 6

Season 9, Episode 2 — Sunday, Oct. 13

Season 9, Episode 3 — Sunday, Oct. 20

Season 9, Episode 4 — Sunday, Oct. 27

Season 9, Episode 5 — Sunday, Nov. 3

Season 9, Episode 6 — Sunday, Nov. 10

Season 9, Episode 7 — Sunday, Nov. 17

Season 9, Episode 8 — Sunday, Nov. 24

Season 9, Episode 9 — Sunday, Dec. 1

Season 9, Episode 10 — Sunday, Dec. 8

Season 9, Episode 11 — Sunday, Dec. 15

Season 9, Episode 12 — Sunday, Dec. 22

Season 9, Episode 13 — Sunday, Dec. 29

Season 9, Episode 14 — Sunday, Jan. 5

Season 9, Episode 15 — Sunday, Jan. 12

Season 9, Episode 16 — Sunday, Jan. 26

Season 9, Episode 17 — Sunday, Feb. 2

Season 9, Episode 18 — Sunday, Feb. 9

Who is in the “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 cast?

The returning cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 includes, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. The ladies will be joined this season by new housewives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart.

Watch the trailer