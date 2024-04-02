4 Revelations From ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 8 Reunion Part 1

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 8 reunion part 1 has officially arrived on both Bravo and NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, and the ladies held nothing back after the show’s explosive season finale.

All the ladies are here, including Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and newbie in the bunch Nneka Ihim. And true to “Real Housewives” history, executive producer Andy Cohen serves as host and referee.

It’s the first time Bryant and Huger have sat next to one another, marking unity among the two after years tensions. However, former friends Dixon and Dillard Bassett still aren’t on good terms and some of the women’s marriages are facing major hardship.

With the set decor inspired by their celebrity icon photoshoot and no conversation too heavy to discuss, the ladies of Potomac let it all out in the first installment of their three-part reunion. Here’s four revelations to take away.

1. Robyn Dixon says she’s not “certain” Juan hasn’t cheated on her

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” (Bravo)

After the show went down memory lane to detail all of the questionable behavior from Robyn Dixon’s husband, Juan, Dixon admitted that she’s not “certain” Juan has remained faithful in their relationship since rekindling their romance.

“So, just to be clear, you still stand by this fact that Juan never cheated on you with ‘Canada girl,’ Coach Bree or anyone else since you two have officially gotten back together?” Cohen questioned.

“I can’t say anything for certain, as no one in this world can say anything for certain about what other people do, but based on what Juan shared with me about the girl in Canada and the stuff that I kind of heard after the fact, I have many reasons to believe what he’s telling me.” None of the women believe Juan’s story.

Cohen then pointed out that Juan’s support for Dixon is also seemingly concerning as he declined to show up at the reunion despite not having a game or any other prior engagement.

2. Candiace Dillard Bassett’s poster board of “receipts”and her dwindling friendship with Robyn Dixon

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 8 Reunion (Bravo)

“Proprietary” has been the word of use in Season 8 of “RHOP,” and Dillard Bassett made sure to bring it up once more to call out Robyn Dixon for allegedly sharing that she was upset with her costar and bestie Gizelle Bryant. To prove her claims, she pulled out a large poster board that featured an image of a direct message conversation between Dixon and said “bloggers.”

“This is the moment she ambushed you and said that Juan yelled at you,” Dillard Bassett explained to Dixon. “You put the video of Juan and Gizelle talking in this group chat with two bloggers that I know of. And you said, ‘I’m thinking about posting this on Sunday. Does this look like someone who is mad and upset? That s—t really pissed me off.”

Dillard Bassett continued: “So you’re pissed at your best friend and you’re talking about it in a group chat to bloggers.” Bryant shared that she wasn’t mad about Dixon’s conversation and that she knew about it all along because they are friends and “talk” with one another often.

The two’s friendship woes stem from last year after Dillard Bassett seemingly felt Dixon was being complacent when it came to Bryant’s claims about Dixon’s husband Chris allegedly making her feel uncomfortable by asking to speak to her in a separate room.

By the end of it, Dillard Basset shared that she wanted Dixon to acknowledge that she felt Dixon was involved in her husband Chris Dillard being targeted by Bryant last season. As for Dixon, she said she’d rather Dillard Bassett be more straightforward about the validity of their friendship.

3. Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett discuss impact from colorism conversation from Season 7’s reunion

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 8 Reunion (Bravo)

Colorism and the ways in which fans felt it impacted the ladies was a major topic in Season 7 of “RHOP,” and it created a seemingly irreparable divide between Dillard Bassett and Bryant. In the Season 8 reunion, the two opened up about their thoughts on the matter and what the future of their relationship looks like.

“The color of my skin caused many people to directly say, ‘Oh, you are a colorist and I’m coming to kill you. Oh, you’re colorist and I’m coming to your house to kill your children,’ so it’s a direct connect. As I have watched the show, it’s, ‘F—k Gizelle, f—k Gizelle, f—k Gizelle, Gizelle’s an imp, Gizelle’s the devil, Gizelle is evil, Gizelle is raggedy a—s, nasty a—s Gizelle, Gizelle should b fired.”

“All true,” Dillard Bassett chimed in.

After a combination of Dixon bringing up a woman’s retracted claims about having an inappropriate relationship with Dillard, Bryant apologizing for her “sneaky link” comments about Dillard and discussing Dillard Bassett’s tweets falsely stating that Bryant accused Dillard of “sexual assault,” Bryant admitted that she wrongly said Dillard “made” her go into a room and Dillard Bassett apologized for cussing her out in last season’s reunion.

4. The love triangle between Mia Thornton, Gordon and Thornton’s longtime love “Mr. Inc.”

Mia Thornton on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 8 Reunion (Bravo)

The Mia Thornton’s marital drama made up much of her storyline in Season 8, but the season finale was where viewers learned she’d been having unfaithful to her husband Gordon for several years and that the father of her son, Jeremiah, may actually be her high school sweet “Mr. Inc.” In the middle of Thornton explaining their romantic past, Wendy Osefo mentioned that Gordon told her that Inc attempted to take Jeremiah. The brief conversation closed out the first part of the three-part reunion.

“Does Inc think Jeremiah is his son?” Cohen asked.

“He does,” Thornton replied.

Next week the husbands of the Potomac housewives head to the stage. “RHOP” Part 2 Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c.