5 Revelations From ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 5 Reunion Part 2: Mary Crosby Gives a Tearful Update on Robert Jr.

Note: The following story contains spoilers from part 1 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion.

It may be “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” but their husbands have officially stepped onto the scene, and they aren’t holding back.

This is the second episode of the three-part reunion and husbands Seth Marks, Justin Rose, Todd Bradley, John Barlow and Shawn Trujillo are seated behind their wives, gearing up to address whatever Bravo executive Andy Cohen has awaiting them in his lineup of questions.

We’ve laid out every big moment from the second portion. Check out the five biggest revelations below.

Shawn Trujillo and Meredith Marks on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion (Bravo) Shawn Trujillo admits he wrongly perceived Meredith Marks as the messenger behind the gay rumors Remembers those “ruuumors” from last season about Shawn Trujillo having an affair with men outside of his marriage? Well, it was finally put to rest. During the reunion, Trujillo admitted that he initially thought Meredith Marks actually was the person who spread rumors about him cheating on his wife, Angie Katsanevas with men, despite Monica Garcia blatantly telling Katsanevas it wasn’t Marks. He said when the rumors were swirling around, it was difficult to know who to believe. “When this stuff was happening, we were in the middle of it. I didn’t say anything bad about Brooks,” Trujillo said. “I would never disrespect your kids. This was in a different context. The way I saw it, looking from the outside in, was that her and Monica had something to do with it. During that time, you must be able to understand how we could have thought, or I could have thought, that that was maybe a backpedal. And that was my perception at the time. At the end of the day, I didn’t know you well know to take your word for it.” By the end of it, Trujillo said this could be a new opportunity for him and Marks to earn each other’s trust.

Justin Rose and John Barlow Whitney Rose and Seth Marks on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion (Bravo) John Barlow apologizes to Justin Rose for their near-fight altercation One thing fans didn’t expect to see this season was the blow-up between John Barlow and Justin Rose, as the husbands have traditionally always gotten along. But when it comes to their wives, they don’t play around. During the season, the men got into an intense exchange after Lisa Barlow told Rose that his wife, Whitney Rose, was a liar for accusing her of spreading the Alibaba rumor about her jewelry line, PRISM. That’s when Rose asked Lisa what Whitney was lying about, using the f-word in his questioning. This alarmed Barlow and prompted him to take up for Lisa, which led to the two almost getting into a scuffle. At the reunion, Rose explained that he didn’t address Lisa in an aggressive way the first time he questioned her and was thrown off by Barlow’s reaction to him. He did acknowledged that his tone took a turn the second time around. Barlow said he was embarrassed by his response and apologized.

Whitney Rose and Seth Marks on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion (Bravo) Seth Marks apologizes for calling Whitney Rose a “biatch” What really left everyone watching shaking was Meredith Marks’ husband calling Whitney Rose a “biatch,” an informal use of the word b— h, after Rose inserted herself in the Marks’ conversation with Katsanevas as they discussed Shawn Trujillo bringing up the Marks’ son, Brooks, in a podcast interview. While Seth apologized, saying there’s no “excuse for name-calling,” he stated that he commonly and casually uses “biatch” on daily basis. He added that he didn’t say it to Rose with the same energy other women, like Angie Katasanevas, have said it to Marks. And as for why Justin Rose didn’t stick up for his wife in the moment, he said he’d just made a promise to himself that morning that he wouldn’t get involved in any more of the “Housewives” drama.

Bronwyn Newport on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion (Bravo) Bronwyn Newport explains more about when her husband, Todd Bradley, had an affair While on their girls trip this season, Bronwyn Newport opened up to the ladies about experiencing infidelity in her marriage with Todd Bradley, sharing that there text conversations Bradley had with another woman that she’d categorize as cheating. Newport explained during the reunion that the incident didn’t happen recently and that Bradley made up for it in the form a ring with five diamonds on it, each of which are symbolic of five promises Bradley made to Newport for their fifth wedding anniversary: support, fidelity, love, take care of Gwen (Newport’s daughter) and transparency.