Rebecca Ferguson’s revelation about being screamed at by a former costar didn’t just take the Internet by storm — it apparently rattled her contact list as well.

Over a month after sharing her story about refusing to work with a certain actor after they inappropriately berated her on set, the “Dune: Part Two” actress shared another anecdote about how her peers in the industry took the news.

“I was not expecting that, by the way,” she told “The Jess Cagle Show” on Friday about going viral in February. “Yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab. But what I realized — even at the age that I am now, 21 — it doesn’t matter. When you’re sitting through interviews and you … because I’m me, right? I definitely think that I’m much more open, I also know where my boundaries are.”

“But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person, of course people would be interested,” Ferguson continued. “But what I was excited about the question, it was a very good question by [Josh Smith], because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on either — this is how I formulated it in myself — you want change, or you will not accept it, et cetera. And it was such a clear moment for me, working with this person.”

“I got phone calls from amazing costars who I’ve worked with, going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t, I didn’t think,’” she added. “I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest, I don’t really care. ‘You’re great,’ but my story’s my story and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.”

Ferguson can currently be seen in the “Dune” sequel, but her résumé also includes “The Greatest Showman,” “Life,” “Doctor Sleep,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Silo” and three movies in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, to name a few.

Hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham even ended their SiriusXM interview by suggesting “Florence Foster Jenkins” star Meryl Streep was the actor in question.

“Damn it,” Ferguson joked. “I didn’t think it was going to come out.”