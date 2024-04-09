“Dune: Part Two,” Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to his Oscar-winning “Dune” and the second half of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s hugely influential novel, is coming home. The film, from Legendary and Warner Bros., arrives on digital on April 16 ($29.99 to own, $24.99 for 48-hour rental) and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD (for $29.99, $24.99 and $19.99 respectfully) on May 14. Let the spice flow.

In “Dune 2,” Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) begins to amass power within the Fremen community (the people native to the planet of Arrakis, otherwise known as Dune), as some see him as a spiritual leader prophesized long before he arrived. He will use this new religious fervor to help him take down the evil Harkonnen rules responsible for his family’s destruction (led by Stellan Skarsgård and including Dave Bautista and Austin Butler). The sequel ups the palace intrigue of the original, while introducing new characters (like Christopher Walken’s Emperor) and even bigger stakes.

The ”Dune: Part Two” home video release comes festooned with special features, with specific supplemental material devoted to the sandworms, the seqwuel’s vehicles, the production design, the sound design and the movie’s truly astounding cast — which also includes Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux and Charlotte Rampling (who, fun fact, was offered a role in Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed version of “Dune” in the late 1970s).

Since debuting in early March, “Dune: Part Two” has amassed more than $660 million at the global box office. It was announced last week that Legendary, Warner Bros. and Villeneuve were in early stages of development on a third “Dune” film, this time based on Herbert’s “Dune: Messiah.”

Given how impressive “Dune: Part Two” looked and sounded in the theater, this will definitely be something you’ll want to pick up in some format on home video — you just know that Dolby Atmos mix is going to shake some furniture — if only to revel in the intricacies of its filmmaking.

“Dune: Part Two” is available digitally April 16 and physically on May 14.