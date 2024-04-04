Denis Villeneuve is set to reteam with Legendary Pictures on a feature adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s nonfiction bestseller “Nuclear War: A Scenario.”

Villeneuve made both of the “Dune” movies with Legendary. It’s assumed that the filmmaker would start work on “Nuclear War” after finishing the proposed third “Dune” movie, “Dune: Messiah.”

While Villeneuve is expected to direct, Legendary’s announcement noted that his involvement could include producing, adapting and/or directing. Tanya Lapointe, Villeneuve’s longtime producing partner, would also be involved in the adaptation.

According to the official synopsis, “Nuclear War” “explores this ticking-clock scenario, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who have built the weapons, have been privy to the response plans, and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made.”

The book was an instant New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestseller after debuting on March 26.

Jacobsen has also written “Area 51” (which at one point was being adapted as an AMC prestige series), “Operation: Paperclip” and “Phenomena.” She also writes and produces TV, including “Jack Ryan.”

Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” is currently the highest-grossing film of 2024 with a box office tally to date of $630 million worldwide and counting.