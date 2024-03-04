Hot on the heels of the huge opening for “Dune: Part Two,” Rebecca Ferguson is set to star alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming feature “Mercy,” which will be released in theaters worldwide, TheWrap has learned.

Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) is directing the sci-fi thriller from a script written by Marco van Belle (“Arthur & Merlin”).

The project came to Amazon MGM Studios from producer Charles Roven (“American Hustle”), who received a second Academy Award nomination for Best Picture most recently on “Oppenheimer.” Roven is producing “Mercy” with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon and Bekmambetov’s BEL banner and film producer Majd Nassif.

The thriller is targeting a spring start to production. Set in the near future when capital crime has increased, “Mercy” centers on a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.

Ferguson can currently be seen in theaters reprising her role as Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” which just landed the biggest domestic opening of the year so far. Ferguson’s other credits include “The Greatest Showman” and the “Mission Impossible” franchise – most recently starring in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” She also stars and is a producer on Apple TV+ series, “Silo” which is currently filming its second season.

