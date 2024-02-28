Rebecca Ferguson may have quite the résumé to her name, but that doesn’t mean she’s always been impressed by her fellow costars.

That’s because during an interview with “Reign” podcast host Josh Smith out Monday, the “Dune: Part Two” actress revealed she once worked with a particularly rude actor who forced her to stand up for herself without the backing of her production team.

In one segment Smith shared on Twitter, he asked Ferguson to pick a moment in which she was most proud of speaking up for herself. “I did a film with an absolute idiot of a costar,” she replied.

“This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Ferguson said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

“I would cry walking off set. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?’ And I stood there, just breaking,” she recalled. “This happens, but because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I remember the next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set.’ It’s the first time I’ve ever spoken up.”

Ferguson continued, “I remember being so scared, and I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can eff off. I’m going to work with a tennis ball, I never want to see you again.’ And then I remember the producers said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’ And I said, ‘But the person can turn around and I can act to the back head.’”

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

“And I did,” she added. “I was so scared. I feel — I feel it now, saying it. But from that moment, I have never let myself get to a point when I’ve got home and gone, ‘Why did that happen?’”

While the replies are full of speculation of who Ferguson could be talking about, it does not appear to be Dwayne Johnson, who replied with praise for Ferguson and a desire to find out who was behind the screaming.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls–t,” Johnson said on X. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

Watch the clip from the podcast interview above.

In addition to “Dune: Part Two,” which premieres March 1, Ferguson’s other notable movies include “The Greatest Showman,” “Life,” “Doctor Sleep,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Girl on the Train” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, to name a few.