Rebel Wilson’s “The Deb” will close out the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September after all, despite the defamation lawsuit the actress faces from her producers. Both Wilson and the festival confirmed the news update through Instagram posts on Tuesday.

“Beyond grateful that ‘The Deb’ will be shared with audiences in Toronto this September!” Wilson wrote in a post. “Thank you TIFF for the selection of a film so close to my heart, a film I’ve fought to make as a first-time female director — to the cast and crew, and to my awesome fans, thank you for your continued love and support! Let’s go to Toronto!!”

The festival cosigned Wilson’s remarks with its own announcement.

“Announcing our #TIFF24 Closing Night film, the World Premiere of @rebelwilson’s directorial debut ‘The Deb,’” the festival wrote. “The musical stars Wilson, Shane Jacobson, Tara Morice, Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes, Julian McMahon, Hal Cumpston, Stevie Jean, Costa d’Angelo, Steph Tisdell, Scarlett Crabtree and Susan Prior. See you Sept. 5–15.”

Wilson praised the festival in the comments, writing, “I am so honored! Thank you TIFF!”

Wilson and TIFF’s announcement came in the midst of film producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden suing Wilson for defamation. The comedic actress publicly accused her producers of sabotaging the musical comedy’s closing night slot at the festival and previously said the three embezzled $900,000 AUD.

The producers responded by accusing Wilson — who makes her directorial debut with the film — of having an unprofessional attitude and threatening to “expose” financiers to her large social media following. In addition, the producers state Wilson wanted cowriting credits and rights to the film’s original music. Wilson was ultimately granted an “additional writing by” credit alongside original screenwriter Hannah Riley.

TIFF will run from Sept. 5 through Sept. 15, with “The Deb” set to premiere its closing night.

The original musical tells the story of “lovable farm-girl and high school outcast Taylah Simpkins, who is certain the upcoming Debutante Ball, ‘the Deb,’ is her one chance to redefine herself. When her cynical city cousin Maeve is exiled to Taylah’s drought-stricken town Dunburn, she thinks the ball is a ‘heteronormative s–t-show’ and immediately disrupts the status quo. In their search for the spotlight, Taylah and Maeve dig deep to find self-acceptance — and a date to the Deb.”

The cast includes Wilson, Shane Jacobson, Tara Morice, Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes, Julian McMahon, Hal Cumpston, Stevie Jean, Costa d’Angelo, Steph Tisdell, Scarlett Crabtree and Susan Prior.