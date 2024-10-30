Regina Hall’s Rh Negative Inks First Look Deal With Amazon’s MGM Alternative

Regina Hall and her Rh Negative production company have struck an exclusive first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios’ MGM Alternative that will see the actress and her team develop and produce original unscripted true crime, ensemble docuseries and game genres.

The first series to go into development under the pact is “Squad Games” (working title), a competition series where celebrities and their real-life BFFs go on an exotic getaway and participate in wild challenges. The project is loosely inspired on Hall’s 2017 film “Girls Trip,” which she starred in with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with MGM,” Hall said in a statement. “I’m positive that the relationship between Rh Negative and their team will be an incredibly supportive and productive one and I’m thrilled about what we have in the works.”

Hall is best known for starring in franchises including “The Best Man,” “Think Like a Man” and the first four of the “Scary Movie” films. She’s worked alongside Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nicole Kidman.

In addition to “Girls Trip,” Hall starred in the the indie hit “Support the Girls,” for which she became the first African-American actress to ever win a New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress.

Under her Rh Negative banner, Hall has starred in and produced the dark comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” which was sold to Focus Features and became the second highest sale out of Sundance Film Festival in 2022, opposite Sterling K. Brown, which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination; and occult drama “Master” for Prime Video.

Hall will next appear in Searchlight Pictures’ original sci-fi rock opera “O’Dessa” and star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film. She is repped by Independent Artist Group.

MGM Alternative’s current unscripted shows include The Voice (NBC), Survivor (CBS), Shark Tank (ABC), Beat Shazam (FOX), Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? (Prime Video), Wish List Games (Prime Video), Generation Gap (ABC), in addition to the Gladiators franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios also owns Evolution Media, which produces Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Vanderpump Rules,” and Big Fish Entertainment, which produces On Patrol Live (Reelz), Honest Renovations (Roku), Hallmark Christmas Cruise (Hallmark), and Ugliest House in America (HGTV).

“Ever since we saw Regina Hall co-hosting the Academy Awards two years ago, we knew she had something special that would resonate with reality fans,” MGM Alternative general manager Barry Poznick added. “Her humour, honesty, creativity and style of storytelling make her a perfect partner as we continue to expand MGM Alternative’s slate of premium unscripted programming.”