‘Rescue HI-Surf’ Star Arielle Kebbel: ‘There Was No Holding Back’ on Intense Lifeguard Training for Fox Series

Arielle Kebbel, who trades in her firefighter gear from ABC’s “9-1-1” to play a lifeguard on Hawaii’s punishing North Shore in the new Fox series “Rescue HI-Surf,” told TheWrap that the demanding role is “a dream come true” — even if it comes with bloody knees, scars and learning to hold her breath underwater.

The actress, who also played Lexi Branson on “The Vampire Diaries,” described the audition process as “intense.” But that was just a precursor to the ongoing physical training, which included getting certified as a real lifeguard, a scuba diver and to operate both Jet Skis and all-terrain vehicles.

Kebbel also talked with TheWrap about her character, Emily “Em” Wright, one of the few female lifeguards in a leadership position on the show.

TheWrap: What was the audition process like?

Arielle Kebbel: The audition focused on the acting, but any time I was in conversation with [series creators] John Wells and Matt Kester, they were asking me, “Are you ready for this? Can you really be in the ocean?” They kept asking me, and the more they were asking, the more excited I got.

I grew up in Florida, and when I wasn’t at the barn riding horses, I was in the pool or a lake or in the ocean. I felt like, “Oh my gosh, this is my childhood dream coming true.” And then I got to Hawaii, and we started training, and I realized, “Oh, my God, this is so much more.” And I understand why they kept asking, “Are you ready?”

There was no holding back: From the minute we got to Hawaii, it was like, “OK, you have X amount of time to be as authentic as you can. And by the way, training doesn’t stop when day one of filming starts, you will be training as we’re filming.” So from January until July 31, we were deep in it.

Zoe Cipres, Kekoa Kekumano, Arielle Kebbel, Robbie Magasiva, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono from “Rescue: HI-Surf.” (Credit: Patrick Ecclesine/Fox)

Did you ever have a moment of “Oh, my God, what did I get into?”

All the time. [Laughs] It was funny, I actually said to my agent in November: “I’m really ready for something where I show up on set so nervous that I’m scared to get through the day.” I was ready for something to push me, to push my boundaries. I’ve been in this business a while now, and I said to them, “I want to leave smiling, feeling excited that I got pushed, that I didn’t know I could do it, and that I did it.” And that is exactly the show.

I went to the hospital in week one of filming and there was a week where my knees were so bloody from the rescue sled that I still have scars today. And they kept saying, “Do you want to cover them up?” And I said, “No, that’s perfect for the character.”

This is the only show I’ve ever been on where any bruise, cut or open wound I got was like, “Great. It works for the character. Let’s keep going.” Not only was there no downtime for hair and makeup, but we didn’t even stop for cuts or anything. Because honestly, the goal was to be as authentic as possible, and in order to do that means that you have to have the cast in the water doing these stunts. And that’s what comes with doing that.

Was the bloody knees incident when you ended up in the hospital?

Oh, no, that was something else. I used the first responder skills that they taught us to help a motorcycle accident. I ended up being the first responder on set until the EMTs came. The number of life-changing events that happen while filming this show are experiences that I’ll carry with me forever.

What are some of your other new lifeguard skills?

Underwater rock running is my new favorite — to be at the bottom of the ocean, holding an 80-pound boulder, running as exercise, looking up at the sparkling sun, feeling like the strongest mermaid. It’s like, “Oh, my God, can I live under here forever?”

I can’t believe I get to do this, and also I can’t breathe, but it’s the best feeling in the world. And to have the crew clapping for me, to have our safety guys being like, “Girl, that breath hold is unreal.” [There was such great] all-around camaraderie between the cast and crew.

Arielle Kebbel, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos in “Rescue HI-Surf” (Credit: Zach Dougan/Fox)

Tell me about your character, Em.

She’s one of the first female lieutenants in ocean safety. She takes her job incredibly seriously. She’s proud of who she is and where she is. She’s always had her eye on the captain role, but at the same time, she respects and loves her captain, Sonny (Robbie Magasiva), with all of her heart. It’s a really special relationship to have such a tight-knit partnership that is not romantic.

I think the first part of the season is really about what a badass she is, how she fits into this team of lifeguards and her job as a lieutenant. You don’t really get to know Em’s personal life or things that make her vulnerable or that she struggles with until later in the season.

“Rescue: HI-Surf” premieres on Fox with a special preview episode on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, after the NFL before its timeslot premiere at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.