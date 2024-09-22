‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Fox dives into the dramatic depths of the lifeguard tower with their new hour-long drama, “Rescue: HI-Surf.” From executive producer and director John Wells (“The West Wing,” “ER”) and executive producer Matt Kester (“Animal Kingdom,” “Outsiders”), the series heads to Hawaii, where it follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards patrolling the famously dangerous coastline of the North Shore of O’ahu.

The series synopsis promises “each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.”

It stars Robbie Magasiva (“Wentworth”), Arielle Kebbel (“John Tucker Must Die”), Adam Demos (“Sex/Life”), Kekoa Kekumano (“The White Lotus”), Alex Aiono (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin:) and Zoe Cipres (“Roswell, New Mexico”).

When Does “Rescue: HI-Surf” Premiere?

“Rescue: HI-Surf” will have a two-part premiere, airing on Sunday before moving to its regular Monday airdate with Episode 2.

The first episode premieres on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/5:00-6:00 p.m. PT, following the NFL double-header. The second episode will follow on Monday, Sept. 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

What Time Do New “Rescue: HI-Surf” Episodes Air?

Following the two-night, two-episode premiere, new episodes of “Rescue: HI-Surf” will air in the regular timeslot on Mondays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Is “Rescue: HI-Surf” Streaming?

You can catch new episodes streaming on Hulu the day after they air on Fox.

Full Episode Release Schedule

Fox has revealed full episode details for the first two episodes, but we’ll continue to update this space as we get new episode information.

S.1. E.1: Sunday, Sept. 22 “At Oahu’s North Shore, captain Sonny Jennings and his core team of lifeguards — his lieutenant Em Wright and veteran lifeguards Will Ready and Laka Hanohano — monitor the dangerous Hawaiian waters. Meanwhile, new lifeguard recruits Hina Alexander and Kainalu Emerson have a flirtatious dynamic with one another as they compete to join Sonny’s district. Between diving headfirst into difficult and life-threatening conditions to rescuing injured and in-need-of-help beachgoers and surfers, the lifeguards are also dealing with their own personal issues. Sonny and his family are currently grieving after the loss of his nephew Zion in an accident that Sonny feels responsible for while Em reveals a romantic shared past with Will, although Will is now engaged to another woman. And Native Hawaiian lifeguard Laka is intrigued by his new colleague Jenn, a smart, capable and beautiful EMT. In the series premiere, the elite North Shore lifeguards face saving the lives of inexperienced tourist surfers and local teenagers while managing their own personal dilemmas in the all-new ‘Pilot’ series premiere episode of ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’.”

S.1 E.2: Monday, Sept. 23 “When a flash flood sweeps a young tourist away from her family and out to deep sea, Sonny, Em and Will race into action to save her. Going against Sonny’s wishes, Em takes a bold risk and places her own life in danger in hopes of rescuing the lost-at-sea tourist. Meanwhile, Laka supervises rookies Kainalu and Hina’s first day on the job in the all-new ‘Mauka to Makai’ time period premiere episode of ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’.”



Watch the “Rescue: HI-Surf” Trailer