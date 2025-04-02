Drew Barrymore Realizes On-Air That She Starred in and Produced Seth Rogen’s Feature Film Debut | Video

Drew Barrymore realized on-air that she starred in and produced Seth Rogen’s feature film debut, Richard Kelly’s 2001 sci-fi thriller “Donnie Darko.”

“Did we start together? Like, is a film that I was in … ?” Barrymore questioned Rogen, who appeared as a guest on her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” in promotion of Apple TV+’s “The Studio” on Wednesday.

“And you produced, right?” Rogen confirmed.

“Yes, very much so!” Barrymore said — before Rogen confirmed that he booked his very first feature film role in the modern horror classic. He played Ricky Danforth, a student who comes to blows with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Donnie towards the end of the film. Barrymore starred as Karen Pomeroy, an English teacher at the boys’ high school.

“‘Donnie Darko’ was the first movie I was ever in,” Rogen said as production pulled up a throwback still of the actor from the movie — to the actor’s chagrin. “Oh, wow, my head — my head lost 40 pounds. My head’s a whole other shape. That’s amazing.”

Watch the moment below:

“You’re a baby,” Barrymore said tenderly.

“I’m a little child,” Rogen jokingly said.

“Like, aren’t you a teenager?” Barrymore asked.

“Eighteen years old where we made that movie,” Rogen said as he reflected on his time working alongside Hollywood mega stars of the time.

“Yeah, yeah, it was so cool. Patrick Swayze was in that movie. I remember meeting Patrick Swayze on a razor scooter, and it was amazing. It blew my mind,” Rogen said, adding that he had a premonition that Gyllenhaal would one day break through in the industry.

“The whole cast, Noah Wyle was in the movie. Jake Gyllenhaal, it was one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s first movies. It really was, yeah, and I remember thinking, yeah, I remember like this guy’s going to be famous. I remember thinking that.”

Rogen’s career in Hollywood spans over 25 years, with his debut role as an actor being Ken Miller in Paul Feig’s “Freaks and Geeks,” which Steven Spielberg produced. Rogen told Barrymore the filmmaker was very involved in the show’s creative process.

“It was one of DreamWorks’ first television shows,” Rogen explained. “He was actually involved in it. He watched every episode, he was involved in the casting. He was like, ‘I had to approve of you.’ He’s like, ‘Because it was one of our first shows.’ He was very involved in the process of making it.”

Rogen, who otherwise rose to fame with stoner comedies “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express” and “Superbad,” now stars as Matt Remick, a newly appointed Hollywood studio executive who navigates the challenges of bringing films to life on screen. “The Studio” is streaming weekly on Apple TV+.