Drew Barrymore and Sheryl Lee Ralph Among 2025 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame Honorees

The 33rd Annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame will induct 14 new honorees into their 2025 cohort, including Drew Barrymore, “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph and Paramount Co-CEO George Cheeks.

This year the organization will also present the Iconic Show Award to the long-running daytime drama “Days of our Lives,” as the show celebrates its 60th anniversary in November. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro will receive the Hall of Fame’s Chairman’s Award for his contributions across Disney’s platforms worldwide, and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored with the organization’s Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work with the DIVA Foundation.

“The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame is proud to recognize this extraordinary group of leaders, innovators, and creative pioneers who have shaped the media landscape in profound ways,” Charlie Weiss, chairman of the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, said. “Each honoree has not only excelled in their field but has also driven meaningful change across the industry.”

The 33rd annual gala will also feature Lionsgate’s Sandra Stern and AMC’s Kristin Dolan among others. The gala will honor its new class on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

A portion of the proceeds from the gala will be donated to The Broadcasters Foundation of America, a charitable organization that provides anonymous financial grants to those of our industry colleagues and their families who are in acute need due to critical illness or accident, advanced age, death of a spouse or other serious misfortune.

Keep reading for the complete list of honorees: