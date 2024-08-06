Broadcasting + Cable Shutters Print Publication and Daily Newsletters 

TV trade publications Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News will shutter publication of print magazines and daily newsletters, owner Future announced on Tuesday.

Instead, Future announced a new SmartBrief newsletter which will focus on media and entertainment, and a new Nexttv.com website in October. The SmartBrief will be a resource for industry professionals with curated content and analysis. The initiative aims to provide consumers with a streamlined source of information in a “rapidly changing media landscape.”

“This industry is going through a rapid transformation that requires our business to adapt,” Future B2B SVP Amanda Darman-Allen said in a statement. “By focusing our efforts on impactful in-person events and a unified newsletter, we believe we will maintain our role as a key connector and influencer.”

The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame will also continue. The 33-year-old Hall of Fame honors those who have made significant impacts on the broadcasting and cable industries.

The celebrated, 33-year-old B+C Hall of Fame honors the trailblazers and visionaries who have made significant impacts in the broadcasting and cable sectors.

“The B+C Hall of Fame is a perfect example of the kind of high-caliber event that aligns with our strategy, and we are proud to continue our support for this important celebration,” Darman-Allen added.

The company named industry veteran Charlie Weiss to the chairmanship role for the 2025 Hall of Fame event. Current chairman Bill McGorry will partner with Weiss as chairman emeritus next year.