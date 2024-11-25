Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell to Star in HBO and BBC Drama Series ‘Half Man’

Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell are set to star in HBO and BBC’s upcoming drama series.

Gadd (“Baby Reindeer,” “Against the Law”) and Bell (“All of us Strangers,” “Rocket Man”) will star as estranged ‘brothers’ in the new series, which was originally titled “Lions” and is now titled “Half Man.” The six-episode series will start production in 2025 in Scotland.

The series follows Niall (Bell) and Ruben (Gadd) after Ruben shows up at Niall’s wedding, which leads to an “explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives,” per the official logline.

The series will span nearly 40 years from the 1980s to present day, following the brothers’ relationship from their meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way, according to the logline. “It will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… “What does it mean to be a man?’”

The series is created, written and executive produced by Gadd, who created and starred in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer.” Gadd won three Emmys for “Baby Reindeer” in 2o24, including outstanding limited or anthology series, outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series and outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series.

Additional EPs for “Half Man” are Tally Garner and Morven Reid from Mam Tor Productions (a Banjilay UK company), Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck serve as directors, while Wendy Griffin produces.

Produced by Mam Tor Productions for HBO, BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland, “Half Man’s” international distribution outside the UK & Ireland and U.S. is handled by Banijay Rights and supported by Screen Scotland.

Gadd is repped by UTA; Markham, Froggatt, and Irwin; Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Individual Artist Management. Bell is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.