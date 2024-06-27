‘Baby Reindeer’ Creator Richard Gadd Moves From Netflix to HBO for Next TV Series

“Baby Reindeer” creator Richard Gadd set his next TV series at HBO, tentatively titled “Lions,” the studio announced Thursday.

Gadd is set to write and executive produce the six-episode drama series, which will be coproduced by HBO and the BBC. He will not star in this project as he did in Netflix’s smash limited series “Baby Reindeer.”

Alexandra Brodski (“Somewhere Boy,” “Rivals”) and Eshref Reybrouck (“Ferry: The Series” and “Cheyenne & Lola”) are attached to direct the project, which centers on the tumultuous relationship between what the officially announcement said were two “brothers.”

“Lions” kicks off at Niall’s wedding, when his estranged “brother,” Ruben, shows up at his wedding, prompting an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. The series will span nearly 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, showcasing the characters’ meeting as teens to their falling out as adults.

“Ordering a HBO boxset of ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire’ or ‘Oz’ and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood. Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows,” Gadd said in a statement. “I am so grateful to Francesca Orsi, Kara Buckley and Clint LaVigne for taking this chance on the show and on Ruben and Niall too who – despite growing up in a dead-end Scottish town – would be absolutely pinching themselves at this! I cannot wait to get started.”

Following his breakout role as star, executive producer and creator in “Baby Reindeer,” the coveted producer met with a number of studios before finding the right home for his latest work.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with the BBC and Richard Gadd, whose remarkable talent continues to make waves across the globe, with this new, gripping and evocative series,” Kara Buckley, HBO drama programming SVP, said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome Richard to the HBO family.”

“We are delighted that HBO are joining us to bring Richard Gadd’s exquisite ‘Lions’ scripts to the screen,” BBC drama director Lindsay Salt added. “This is bold, brilliant, one-of-a-kind storytelling and we can’t wait for viewers to see it.”

Wendy Griffin (“Limbo,” “The Lost King”) will produce the new series while Gadd serves as an EP alongside Tally Garner and Morven Reid for Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company), Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland.

“Morven and I are utterly delighted to be partnering with HBO alongside the BBC and can’t wait to bring Richard Gadd’s incredible vision to the screen,” Garner said. “The quality and prestige of HBO is world-renowned, and we are so grateful to the HBO Drama team and the BBC for supporting us on this journey.”

“’Lions’ is a superb example of how we can bring high quality storytelling and content rooted in Scotland to audiences across the U.K. and the world,” Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland head of commissioning, said. “We’re delighted to be working with our BBC colleagues, Screen Scotland and HBO to bring Richard’s truly innovative scripts to life.”

Hailing from Hail Mam Tor Productions for HBO, BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, the show’s international distribution outside the U.K., Ireland and U.S. is handled by Banijay Rights. “Lions” is supported by Screen Scotland.