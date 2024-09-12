‘Riff Raff’ Star Ed Harris Says Dito Montiel’s Dark Comedy Is ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Liberating’ | Wrap Studio

Ed Harris described Dito Montiel’s dark comedy “Riff Raff,” which had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last week, as “dangerous” and “kind of liberating.” The director himself has even called it “a Mamet play that no one had ever discovered.”

Harris, who plays former criminal Vince, heads up a cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Bill Murray and Lewis Pullman.

“It has a similarity to ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ in terms of the energy and the violence and the humor and the pacing,” Harris said at a Q&A moderated by TheWrap’s Joe McGovern following the premiere as part of TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.

“It’s got a lot of life to it, and it’s buoyant, it’s entertaining, it’s dangerous, it’s funny, it’s touching at times. And that’s what life’s about. It’s kind of liberating, this kind of movie,” he continued.

The actor added that the mood on set — the movie was filmed over 22 days in New Jersey — was a relaxed one. “There’s not a lot of angst. It’s just like, ‘Let’s nail this stuff and kick ass,’” he laughed.

Coolidge, who plays Ruth, Vince’s ex-wife, concurred: “Dito is a very laid back director. He allowed a lot of great things to happen that I don’t know if I would have done with another director.”

The actress further explained, “There was something so basic and simple about Ruth that I really liked. Except for [when she’s] scoring some alcohol or blow or whatever, everything that comes out of her mouth is quite honest. I love people like that. I grew up in Massachusetts and people just can’t lie there. They just say what’s [on their mind]. I knew people like her. Dito said he knew someone that was very much like her. Sometimes when something is very simple, it’s way more rewarding in some way.”

Union plays Sandy, Vince’s current wife, who is arguably the most “normal” person in the movie. “For me, Sandy was someone whose life is encased in shame and the fear of public humiliation, and just how far she would go to let those fears win. That kind of grounded her normalness, except she’s a f–king wreck,” said the actress.

When asked if it was challenging to essentially play the straight person amidst such off-the-wall characters, Union replied, “Every role is a challenge. There are a lot of the characters in the film, so I allowed for there to be discovery and just play what’s happening in the moment. But yeah, being able to come to work, are you freaking kidding me with legends?”

Montiel ultimately promised, “There’s a lot of fun outtakes, I promise you that. Oh boy, we had so much fun.”

“Riff Raff” has been acquired for U.S. release by Grindstone Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.