Crime Comedy ‘Riff Raff’ Acquired for US Release by Grindstone Entertainment, Roadside Attractions

Ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate-owned Grindstone Entertainment Group have acquired the U.S. rights to Dito Montiel’s crime comedy “Riff Raff.”

The film follows a former criminal whose life is overturned when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning. Written by John Pollono, the film stars Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Ed Harris and Bill Murray.

Grindstone and Roadside Attractions plan to release “Riff Raff” sometime in 2025 in at least 750 theaters, TheWrap has learned.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Roadside Attractions to bring U.S. audiences this hilarious crime comedy,” Grindstone president and CEO Barry Brooker said Tuesday.

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen added, “This movie is the kind of fun and very uncouth caper comedy we haven’t seen in theaters in a very long time. It has such great performances with an all-star cast and it’s going to pop on the big screen.”

Canopy Media Partners’ Noah Rothman, Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel, and Adam Paulsen are producing the film. Executive producers include Pollono, David Sullivan and Chris Dennis for Canopy Media Partners, Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, and Patrick Hibler and Patrick Muldoon from Storyboard Media.

Signature Films and Canopy negotiated the rights sale on behalf of the filmmakers. Signature will also handle international sales, as well as distribution in the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The deal was first reported by Deadline.

“Riff Raff” premieres Friday at TIFF.