Rob Lowe and His Real-Life Son Are ‘Unstable’ Again in Netflix Season 2 Trailer | Video

The new season of Netflix series “Unstable” tests the relationship of the Lowe father-son duo, who star, as they fight for who should be CEO. After production delays from the writers’ strike last summer, the comedy returns to the streamer Aug. 1.

After securing the reins of his biotech company last season, eccentric entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) faces new challenges as he tries to hold onto his position at the top. Lowe’s real-life son John Owen Lowe plays stuck-in-the-shadows son Jackson in the series.

This season Jackson is poised to take the business off his father’s hands, but not without some pushback. Ellis lays out a series of challenges to see if Jackson really has what it takes to lead the Dragon empire and carry on his legacy.

“No one expects you to be as good as I am,” Ellis tells his son after a competitive tennis match in a new trailer released Monday.

The two — who wrote, created and executive-produced the series — said the show mirrors their own father-son relationship.

“It’s wildly similar to [me and my dad’s] dynamic,” John Owen told TheWrap ahead of the first season. “The irony is not lost on me that we’re literally acting in a show together about a son who wants to escape his dad’s shadow as I’m attempting to escape my own father’s shadow, and going even deeper into it.”

Fred Armisen and “Fleabag” star Sian Clifford will reprise their roles in the series. Another celeb offspring, Iris Apatow, will join the cast as the company’s new intern alongside Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”), who plays a rival biotech founder vying for the Dragon dynasty.

“Unstable” will premiere on Netflix Aug. 1.