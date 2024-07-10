Rob Reiner Applauds George Clooney’s Call for Biden to Step Aside: ‘We Need Someone Younger’

Rob Reiner doubled down on his belief that President Joe Biden should halt his reelection campaign to make way for a younger Democrat nominee in a social media post Tuesday in which he applauded George Clooney’s New York Times op-ed calling for the president to do the same.

Reiner, spurred on by the Clooney op-ed, resurfaced remarks he made over the weekend that it was “time to stop f–king around” and find a new candidate.

“My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying,” Reiner said on X. “We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat. We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.”

This is the same sentiment Reiner shared over the weekend when he first called for Biden to step down.

“It’s time to stop f–king around,” the director tweeted Sunday. “If the convicted felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served U.S. with honor, decency and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Clooney’s op-ed hit the New York Times Wednesday, and like many prominent Democrat donors, he pointed out that Biden likely doesn’t have what it takes to secure another term in office.

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney said. “None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal‘ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” the actor added. “On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

Reiner isn’t the only big Hollywood name that Clooney’s op-ed convinced into opening up. Michael Douglas, who has been a longtime Biden supporter, spoke with “The View’s” Joy Behar about the op-ed and his thoughts.

“I don’t worry necessarily today or tomorrow, but a year down the line, I worry,” Douglas explained. “I am concerned.”