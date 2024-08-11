Robert Downey Jr. Returns as Tony Stark for 2 Avengers Theme Park Attractions

As part of the D23 parks panel, it was announced that Robert Downey, Jr. will reprise his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in a pair of Disney Parks attractions for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Downey, Jr. was recently announced to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as baddie Doctor Doom in a pair of “Avengers” movies – 2026’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and 2027’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” (Yes, this is getting a little confusing.)

The big attraction is Avengers: Infinity Defense, which utilizes a ride vehicle technology similar to the recent Peter Pan attraction that opened as part of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea. The other attraction is called Stark Flight Lab and utilizes a robotic arm to help you test out bleeding edge Stark tech.

