Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Getting ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Overlay

As part of D23, during a “Fortnite”/Epic Games announcement, Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni let it slip that an overlay to Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, the flight simulator attraction at the parks’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, is in the works. And this overlay is themed to the upcoming “Star Wars” feature “The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

Filoni said that he and “The Mandalorian & Grogu” director Jon Favreau are constantly in the parks. And they’ve been spending more time in the parks, since they are working with Imagineering on “a new story” for the attraction.

This will be coming to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World outside of Orlando, Florida.

When the attraction opened, it was loosely themed to “Solo: A Star Wars” story. It had a new narrative but the ride had you stealing an element that was important to that movie. The problem, of course, was that the movie wasn’t exactly well received. But now, they will be tying it into “The Mandalorian,” a hugely popular world established by the Disney+ original series and will expand with the new feature.

No timetable has been given but the new movie hits theaters in 2026.