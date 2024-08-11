Walt Disney: A Magical Life Disneyland Show Features First-Ever Animatronic Walt Disney

Walt Disney is returning to Disneyland. This time in animatronic form.

For the first time ever, an audio-animatronic figure of Walt Disney will be created for a new show called Walt Disney: A Magical Life. It will take place in the Main Street Opera House, which has been the home of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, the pioneering show that began at the 1964-65 World’s Fair.

“We’re advancing the technology that he pioneered 60 years ago with Abraham Lincoln,” said Josh D’Amaro, the head of Disney Experiences, on stage at D23. “This will bring together the past, present and future of Disneyland.”

What’s especially cool is that the show will actually rotate, after a period, with “fan favorite” Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, in the same way that Soarin’ Over California and Soarin’ Around the World swap out at Disney California Adventure.

“Creating our first Walt figure has been whispered in the hallowed halls of Imagineering for years, maybe decades. And we’re finally ready. It’s a huge responsibility. And we’re happy to share this with the Disney family,” D’Amaro said.

No time frame has been given for the attraction, but Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is currently down for refurbishment. Could work already be underway?