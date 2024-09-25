‘Robocop’ Reboot Series Sets Peter Ocko as Showrunner, James Wan as EP at Amazon

The “Robocop” reboot series has assembled quite the crew.

The Amazon MGM Studios production now has James Wan attached to executive produce alongside showrunner/writer/EP Peter Ocko, TheWrap has learned. They will be joined by fellow EPs Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing for Atomic Monster.

The official logline reads: “A giant tech conglomerate collaborates with the local police department to introduce a technologically advanced enforcer to combat rising crime — a police officer who’s part man, part machine.”

The original “RoboCop” movie premiered in 1987 from Orion Pictures (now a subsidiary of Amazon MGM Studios). It was directed by Paul Verhoeven, written by co-creators Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner and starred Peter Weller in the titular role.

That was followed by “RoboCop 2” in 1990, “RoboCop 3” in 1993 and an official remake also called “RoboCop” in 2014 starring Joel Kinnaman. In addition to the films, the franchise includes five standalone single-season television shows — an animated “RoboCop” in 1988, a live-action “RoboCop” in 1994, another animated entry in “RoboCop: Alpha Commando” from 1998, “RoboCop: Prime Directives” in 2001 and, most recently, “RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop” in 2023 — as well as video games and more.

Wan is currently also a producer on “Teacup,” “Salem’s Lot,” “The Monkey,” “M3GAN 2.0” and “Mortal Kombat 2,” while Ocko is known for his work on shows like “Dinosaurs,” “Pushing Daisies,” “The Office,” “Dead Like Me” and “Lodge 49.”

