Camila Mendes to Play Teela in Amazon MGM and Mattel’s ‘Masters of the Universe’

Travis Knight is directing the long-in-the-works film

Camila Mendes Masters of the Universe Teela
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Camila Mendes attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Strangers: Chapter 1" at Regal LA Live on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Camila Mendes has been cast as “Teela” in the upcoming live-action feature film “Masters of the Universe,” based on the iconic Mattel franchise, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel announced on Thursday.

Mendes will star opposite Nicholas Galitzine who is playing the role of He-Man. Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee).

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. “Masters of the Universe” will be produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

Mattel introduced the world to “He-Man” in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

"Masters of the Universe: Revelation" (Credit: Netflix)
The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018, and 2021.

Mendes broke out with the role of Veronica on the series “Riverdale,” which ended its run last year. Her recent credits include the 2024 features “Upgraded” and “Música” — both for Amazon MGM Studios — and Netflix’s comedy “Do Revenge.”

She is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobsen Teller & Hoberman.

