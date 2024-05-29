Fresh off his starring role in the romantic drama hit “The Idea of You,” actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to play He-Man in Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe” movie, the studio announced on Wednesday.

Travis Knight, the CEO of Laika animation studio, is directing the live-action feature from a script by Chris Butler, based on an initial draft by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

A new “Masters of the Universe” movie has been in the works for years, and was previously set up at Sony with Noah Centineo eyed to star. Amazon MGM picked up the rights last fall.

The film will be released exclusively in theaters on June 5, 2026.

“Masters of the Universe” is produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner.

Galitzine is enjoying a hot streak after starring in Prime’s same-sex rom-com “Red, White and Royal Blue,” the Starz series “Mary & George” and most recently Amazon’s hit film “The Idea of You” opposite Anne Hathaway.

Knight, meanwhile, made his live-action debut with the “Transformers” spin-off “Bumblebee” and next has the Laika stop-motion film “Wildwood” set for release in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to bring the beloved ‘Masters of the Universe’ to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios. “Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

“Mattel Films is proud to work with Amazon and team up again with the incredible Courtenay Valenti to bring ‘Masters of the Universe’ to the big screen,” said Brenner, president of Mattel Films. “We are thrilled to be producing alongside the highly respected and prolific Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, with the visionary Travis Knight and the charismatic and talented Nicholas Galitzine as our Prince Adam/He-Man!”