The highly anticipated live action “Masters of the Universe” movie will now be brought to fruition by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, according to media reports.

The film set a summer 2026 theatrical release on Wednesday with Travis Knight (“Kubo and the Two Strings”) directing.

The update comes months after Netflix dropped the film after a $30 million investment. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the movie’s rights in November.

The project has spent 15 years bouncing from home to home in Hollywood. Various studios, including Warner Bros. and Mattel, have expressed interest throughout that time, and filmmakers such as Jon M. Chu and McG were both previously attached.

Mattel introduced the world to the world of “He-Man” in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of an animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985 the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987 both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018, and 2021.

